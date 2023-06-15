STP Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, STP has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $64.70 million and $2.44 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,909.96 or 1.00089244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000076 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03377394 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,826,011.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

