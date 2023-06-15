Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,573 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

