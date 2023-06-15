Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matterport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 775,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 261,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matterport by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matterport by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Matterport by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 471,308 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $137,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,910.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $247,627.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $137,189.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,831 shares in the company, valued at $387,910.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,564. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

