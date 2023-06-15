Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Invests $591,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,541,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.