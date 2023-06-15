Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.53 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

