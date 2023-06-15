Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

