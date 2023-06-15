Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $369,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

