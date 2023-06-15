Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.64 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

