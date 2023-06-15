Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,305 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Iron Mountain accounts for about 1.0% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IRM opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,178 shares of company stock worth $6,330,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

