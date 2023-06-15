Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.