Streamr Trading 15% Lower This Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $886,996.66 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

