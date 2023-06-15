Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Short Interest Down 27.6% in May

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STXG traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $31.11. 12,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Get Rating) by 354.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 24.04% of Strive 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

