Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sumco Trading Up 3.2 %

SUOPY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. Sumco has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Get Sumco alerts:

About Sumco

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.