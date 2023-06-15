Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Sumco Trading Up 3.2 %
SUOPY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. Sumco has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $30.97.
About Sumco
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumco (SUOPY)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.