Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,337,100 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 1,702,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,230.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of DNPUF opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

