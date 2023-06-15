Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Hits $26.98 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $26.98 million and $776,390.81 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,609,935,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,225,619,788 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

