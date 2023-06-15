Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of Swvl stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 52,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Swvl has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Get Swvl alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.