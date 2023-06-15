Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Tabcorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TACBY remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.
About Tabcorp
