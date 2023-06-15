Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Suzanne Ildstad Sells 16,870 Shares

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $43,693.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,798,542 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 12,942 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $32,225.58.
- On Friday, June 9th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 25,419 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $62,530.74.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 75,001 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $179,252.39.
- On Monday, June 5th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $19,759.32.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $40,225.28.
- On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $35,259.40.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $46,986.48.
- On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $213,509.94.
- On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16.
Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TALS opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.