Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Suzanne Ildstad Sells 16,870 Shares

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $43,693.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,798,542 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 12,942 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $32,225.58.

On Friday, June 9th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 25,419 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $62,530.74.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 75,001 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $179,252.39.

On Monday, June 5th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $19,759.32.

On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $40,225.28.

On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $35,259.40.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $46,986.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $213,509.94.

On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TALS opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.