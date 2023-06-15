Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

STIP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.83. 324,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

