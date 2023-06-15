Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 981 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,436,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.82. The stock had a trading volume of 203,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.38. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

