Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 0.9% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after acquiring an additional 822,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,656,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.10. 68,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,036. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

