Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.30 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.4% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VGT traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $441.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,179. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $442.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

