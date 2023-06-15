Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

