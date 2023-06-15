Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Tantech alerts:

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of TANH stock remained flat at $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tantech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.