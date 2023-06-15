Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $20,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $72.66. 128,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

