Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 307,700 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 355.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.31% of Capri worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 456,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.44. 573,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,768. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

