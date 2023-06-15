Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $31,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQV traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $213.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,712. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.33 and its 200 day moving average is $206.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

