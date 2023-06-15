Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $25.52 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.18. 3,377,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.04. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

