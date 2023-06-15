Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $49.37 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $256.83. 70,660,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,557,922. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $814.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

