Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $54.01 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $54,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,906. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

