Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hess were worth $44,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $65,437,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $64,478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hess by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.52. 329,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,266. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.45. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

