Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 140,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,488,000 after purchasing an additional 161,719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 518,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 393,335 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE ZTO remained flat at $27.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,516. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.02.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

