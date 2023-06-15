Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $39,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $128.08. The stock had a trading volume of 930,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

