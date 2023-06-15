Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $44.53

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.53, but opened at $46.25. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 70,377 shares.

TGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $202.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $65,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

