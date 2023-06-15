Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECTP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052. Tectonic Financial has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

Tectonic Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

Featured Stories

