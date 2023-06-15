Tenset (10SET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,541.13

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $13,541.13 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,205,807 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

