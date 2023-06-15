TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $122.05 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $122.05 million and $16.37 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,992,854 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,719,596 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

