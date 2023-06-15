TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.23

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.23 and traded as low as C$27.00. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$27.08, with a volume of 3,176 shares trading hands.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.86 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

About TerraVest Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

(Get Rating)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.