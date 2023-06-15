Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Short Interest Update

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Further Reading

