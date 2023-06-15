TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Up 182.5% in May

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 182.5% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,097 shares of company stock valued at $450,099. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 20,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,277. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

