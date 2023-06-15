Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.