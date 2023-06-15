Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of TGSGY remained flat at $14.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tgs Asa

TGSGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DNB Markets raised Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

