Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of TGSGY remained flat at $14.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGSGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DNB Markets raised Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About Tgs Asa

(Get Rating)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.