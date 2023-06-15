TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Up 76.0% in May

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,700 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the May 15th total of 377,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TH International in the 4th quarter valued at $13,549,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TH International in the first quarter valued at about $3,951,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TH International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TH International by 215.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in TH International in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THCH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 321,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. TH International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

TH International ( NASDAQ:THCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

