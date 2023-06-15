The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Down 64.1% in May

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,122,000 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the May 15th total of 3,123,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.3 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
a2 Milk stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.
The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.
