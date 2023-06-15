The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 969,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

