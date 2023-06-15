The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $39.81.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,259,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $30,198,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

