The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

In other news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $215,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,542 shares in the company, valued at $698,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 62,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $234.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.23.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.79 million. Analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

