The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $215,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 413,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 2.9 %

ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 62,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.23. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.79 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Further Reading

