The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SWGNF traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $55.83. 286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.90.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

