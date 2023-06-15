The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

